Dec 18 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* UNIT TO BUY FROM VENDOR I GUANGZHOU JIANZHAO PROPERTIES AT EQUITY CONSIDERATION OF RMB230 MILLION

* ‍GUANGZHOU LANGXIU TO ACCEPT ASSIGNMENT OF AND VENDOR II TO ASSIGN, LOAN, AT LOAN CONSIDERATION OF RMB30 MILLION​