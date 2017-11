Nov 29 (Reuters) - 351Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* LANDSEA GREEN PROPERTIES -‍ZHONGBEI SHENGYE SHALL SUBSCRIBE ADDITIONAL REGISTERED CAPITAL OF RMB7.5 MILLION OF NANJING XUSHENGHUI CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

* ‍ZHONGBEI SHENGYE SHALL PROVIDE SHAREHOLDER‘S LOAN OF RMB217 MILLION​

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE SHALL BE DEEMED AS DISPOSAL MADE BY CO​

* ‍EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF ABOUT RMB1.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: