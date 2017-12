Dec 13 (Reuters) - Landstar System Inc:

* LANDSTAR ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO STOCK PURCHASE PROGRAM AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC - BOARD HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND IN AMOUNT OF $1.50 PER SHARE

* LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC - INCREASED NUMBER OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AUTHORIZED TO PURCHASE TO 3 MILLION