BRIEF-Landstar System Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.37

April 25 (Reuters) - Landstar System Inc:

* LANDSTAR SYSTEM REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER REVENUE OF $1.048 BILLION AND RECORD FIRST QUARTER DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.37

* Q1 REVENUE $1.048 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.03 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NUMBER OF LOADS HAULED VIA TRUCK IN 2018 Q1 INCREASED 12 PERCENT OVER 2017 Q1

* LANDSTAR SYSTEM-NUMBER OF LOADS HAULED VIA RAILROADS, OCEAN CARGO CARRIERS AND AIR CARGO CARRIERS WAS 20 PERCENT HIGHER IN 2018 Q1 COMPARED TO 2017 Q1

* EXPECT NUMBER OF LOADS HAULED VIA TRUCK IN 2018 Q2 TO INCREASE IN A 10 TO 12 PERCENT RANGE OVER 2017 Q2

* REVENUE FOR 2018 Q2 TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.115 BILLION TO $1.165 BILLION

* ANTICIPATE 2018 Q2 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.48 TO $1.54 PER SHARE

* ANTICIPATE 2018 Q2 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.48 TO $1.54 PER SHARE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.43, REVENUE VIEW $1.11 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S