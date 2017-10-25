FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 8:33 PM / in 32 minutes

BRIEF-Landstar System reports qtrly earnings per share of $1.01 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Landstar System Inc:

* Landstar System reports record quarterly revenue of $943 million and record quarterly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.01

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations

* Quarterly revenue rose 20 percent to $943 million

* Landstar System Inc says ‍number of loads hauled via truck in 2017 q3 increased 13 percent over 2016 q3​

* Says qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.86 ‍​

* Landstar System Inc says ‍revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was 6 percent higher in 2017 q3 compared to 2016 q3​

* Landstar System Inc says ‍announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable on december 8, 2017​

* Expect diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $0.98 to $1.03 in the 2017 fourth quarter‍​

* Landstar System Inc says ‍anticipate 2017 q4 revenue to be in a range of $975 million to $1.025 billion​

* Landstar System -‍anticipate number of loads hauled via truck in 2017 q4 to be above 2016 q4 in a high single digit to low double digit percentage range​

* Expect q4 revenue per load on loads hauled via truck to exceed the prior year q4 in a low double digit percentage range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
