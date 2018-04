BRIEF-Landstar System Sees Revenue For 2018 Q1 To Be In A Range Of $1.03 Bln To $1.05 Bln ​

April 3 (Reuters) - Landstar System Inc:

* ANTICIPATE REVENUE FOR 2018 Q1 TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN - SEC FILING ​​

* ANTICIPATE 2018 Q1 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.35 TO $1.40 PER SHARE

* ‍EXPECT INSURANCE, CLAIMS COSTS TO BE ELEVATED IN 2018 Q1 ON INCREASED SEVERITY OF ACCIDENTS , UNFAVORABLE DEVELOPMENT OF PRIOR YEAR CLAIMS​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24, REVENUE VIEW $962.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S