May 12 (Reuters) - Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd :

* SEES QTRLY AGGREGATE GROSS OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE GLOBAL MARKETING FEES OF HOTELS OF TRUST GROUP DOWN 110%

* EXPECTS COVID-19 RESTRICTS WILL CONTINUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF HOTELS

* EXPECT NO INTERIM DISTRIBUTION FOR HY WILL BE DECLARED PAYABLE TO HOLDERS OF SSUS

* ANTICIPATES MITIGATION MECHANISM WILL LIKELY BE TRIGGERED IN Q3 OF 2020