BRIEF-Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International

May 7 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT ACQUIRES PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTERNATIONAL

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS

* LANNETT - ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* LANNETT - EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019