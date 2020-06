June 11 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT OF BIOSIMILAR INSULIN GLARGINE, FOLLOWING FDA MEETING

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - ANTICIPATES BIOSIMILAR APPLICATION FOR INSULIN GLARGINE TO BE SUBMITTED BY END OF CALENDAR YEAR 2022

* LANNETT - FDA PROVIDED POSITIVE FEEDBACK ON CLINICAL AND CMC ADVANCEMENT OF BIOSIMILAR INSULIN GLARGINE THAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH CO'S EXPECTATIONS