Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT APPOINTS TIMOTHY C. CREW AS CEO

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - TIMOTHY CREW WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR BEDROSIAN, WHO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO UNTIL CREW JOINS COMPANY

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - BOARD NAMED TIMOTHY C. CREW AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: