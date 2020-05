BRIEF-Lannett Posts Q3 Loss Per Share Of $0.43

May 6 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2020 THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q3 SALES $144.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $134.5 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.29 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TIGHTENED RANGE FOR FY NET SALES

* SEES FY NET SALES $535 MILLION TO $545 MILLION, FROM $530 MILLION TO $550 MILLION

* SEES FY ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES $16 MILLION, UP FROM $2 MILLION

* SEES FY CAPEX $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION, DOWN FROM $20 MILLION TO $25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: