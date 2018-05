May 21 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL OF ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES USP, 2.5 MG, 5 MG AND 10 MG

* LANNETT - EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE