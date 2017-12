Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF 505(B)(2) NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR COCAINE HYDROCHLORIDE TOPICAL SOLUTION, A PROPRIETARY ANESTHETIC PRODUCT

* LANNETT COMPANY - ‍FDA HAS ASSIGNED A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE OF JULY 21, 2018, TEN MONTHS FROM OFFICIAL NDA SUBMISSION DATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: