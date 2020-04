April 8 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT TO MEET WITH FDA REGARDING THE CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT OF BIOSIMILAR INSULIN GLARGINE ON JUNE 9

* LANNETT - EXPECT DISCUSSION WITH FDA TO INCLUDE DESIGN,ENDPOINT OF ANY ADDITIONAL HUMAN STUDIES REQUIRED FOR FILING BLA

* LANNETT - EXPECT DISCUSSION WITH FDA TO INCLUDE APPROVAL OF INSULIN GLARGINE AS A BIOSIMILAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: