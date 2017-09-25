BRIEF-Lannett's board of directors initiates CEO search

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* Lannett’s board of directors initiates CEO search

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍board has retained a leading executive search firm to identify potential candidates to assume role of CEO​

* Lannett Company Inc - during search process, Bedrosian will remain a member of board of directors

* Lannett company - after appointment of successor, expected that Bedrosian to remain with co in strategic advisory role

* Lannett Company-filed a 505(b)(2) new drug application with U.S. FDA for cocaine hydrochloride topical solution​