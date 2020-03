March 18 (Reuters) - LANSON BCC SA:

* LANSON-BCC’S RESULTS FOR 2019 WERE AFFECTED BY THE SIGNIFICANT CONTRACTION IN VOLUMES SOLD IN FRANCE

* 2019 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES TOTALED €250.29M (-9.8%)

* 2019 EBIT CAME TO €17.63M, COMPARED WITH €21.88M (-19.5%)

* FY 2019 NET INCOME TOTALED €10.11M (-20.3%), WITH A NET MARGIN RATE OF 4.0%.

* WILL BE SUBMITTING A DIVIDEND OF €0.25 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ACTIVITIES IN THE VINES ARE VIRTUALLY NORMAL

* REAFFIRMS LONG TERM STRATEGY