May 12 (Reuters) - Lantern Pharma Inc:

* LANTERN PHARMA INC SEES IPO OF 1.6 MILLION SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $15.00 AND $17.00 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

* LANTERN PHARMA INC - HAVE APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “LTRN.” Source text: bit.ly/3dA1rPZ Further company coverage: