BRIEF-Lantheus And Progenics Agree To Amended Transaction Terms

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* LANTHEUS AND PROGENICS AGREE TO AMENDED TRANSACTION TERMS

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - PROGENICS SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 0.31 SHARES OF LANTHEUS COMMON STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF PROGENICS STOCK IN ALL-STOCK DEAL

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - TWO PROGENICS DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - PROGENICS SHAREHOLDERS WILL ALSO RECEIVE NON-TRADEABLE CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHT PAYABLE IN CASH BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN PYL NET SALES THRESHOLDS

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - AFTER MERGER, FORMER PROGENICS STOCKHOLDERS’ AGGREGATE OWNERSHIP STAKE WILL INCREASE TO ABOUT 40%

* LANTHEUS - WILL REDUCE CURRENT TEN MEMBER BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS AT 2020 STOCKHOLDERS MEETING, OR SOONER IF DEAL CLOSES BEFORE THEN

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - LANTHEUS WILL FURTHER REDUCE ITS BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS AT ITS 2021 STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

* LANTHEUS - CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IT CAN ACHIEVE ADJUSTED EPS ACCRETION IN 3RD YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE OF DEAL

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - ALSO AGREED TO MAKE AVAILABLE TO PROGENICS UP TO $10 MILLION OF BRIDGE FINANCING ON TERMS MUTUALLY AGREED UPON BY PARTIES