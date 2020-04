April 2 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* LANTHEUS AND PROGENICS RESCHEDULE THEIR RESPECTIVE SPECIAL MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS FOR PROPOSED MERGER

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS- RESCHEDULE RESPECTIVE SPECIAL MEETINGS TO VOTE ON MATTERS RELATED TO PROPOSED MERGER OF LANTHEUS, PROGENICS TO JUNE 16

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - LANTHEUS AND PROGENICS BOTH REMAIN COMMITTED TO CLOSING TRANSACTION IN Q2 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: