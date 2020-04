April 30 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 REVENUE $90.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $91.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.27 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DUE TO UNCERTAIN COVID-19 IMPACT, 2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN