BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance

April 9 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS PRELIMINARY Q1 REVENUE NEAR TOP END OF PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED GUIDANCE RANGE; WITHDRAWS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - FOR Q1, BUSINESS RESULTS THROUGH FIRST TWO MONTHS WERE AHEAD OF COMPANY EXPECTATIONS

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - AS COVID-19 REACHED A GLOBAL PANDEMIC LEVEL IN MARCH, PROCEDURAL VOLUMES DECLINED

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - ANTICIPATING Q2 IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON BUSINESS WILL BE MORE SIGNIFICANT THAN Q1