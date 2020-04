BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Is Implementing A Four Day Work Week Effective April 13 Through June 30

April 10 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2020 THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020, COMPANY IS IMPLEMENTING A FOUR DAY WORK WEEK

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - IMPLEMENTING A CORRESPONDING REDUCTION IN PAY TO ITS PERSONNEL

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - PRESIDENT AND CEO MARY ANNE HEINO, HAS AGREED TO REDUCE HER BASE SALARY BY 75% BETWEEN APR 13 TO JUNE 30

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - EACH OF CO’S OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS HAS AGREED TO REDUCE HIS BASE SALARY BY 35% BETWEEN APR 13 TO JUNE 30

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - MADE ACROSS—BOARD REDUCTIONS OF 20% TO 35% (DEPENDING ON LEVEL OF POSITION) OF SALARIES FOR OTHER SALARIED EMPLOYEES

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - A REDUCTION OF 20% OF HOURS FOR HOURLY EMPLOYEES

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ALSO REDUCED DIRECTOR AND COMMITTEE MEMBER COMPENSATION BY 35% DURING PERIOD

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - BOARD HAS ELECTED TO RECEIVE ALL REMAINING COMPENSATION PAYABLE IN 2020 IN FORM OF TIME-BASED RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS WILL BE GRANTED QUARTERLY AS COMPENSATION IS EARNED Source text: [bit.ly/3c1R3Q6] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)