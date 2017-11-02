FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.22
November 2, 2017 / 8:44 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Lantheus Holdings Inc reports 2017 third quarter financial results; exceeds third quarter and raises full-year 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $79.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $323 million to $325 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - ‍increased its full-year 2017 guidance range for adjusted EBITDA to $86 million to $88 million from previous guidance of $82 million to $85 million​

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - fy guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA excludes impact of a $5.0 million up-front payment received in q2 of 2017 from GE Healthcare​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.