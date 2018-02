Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.47

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $337 MILLION TO $342 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $78 MILLION TO $83 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9.3 PERCENT TO $81.2 MILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 WORLDWIDE REVENUES OF $81.2 MILLION, A 9.3% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​