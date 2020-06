BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Says Entering Into Amendment Due To Impact Of Covid-19 On Business, Operations

June 22 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - UNIT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 27, 2019

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - ENTERING INTO AMENDMENT AS RESULT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON BUSINESS & OPERATIONS

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR, AMONG OTHER THINGS, MODIFICATIONS TO LMI’S FINANCIAL MAINTENANCE COVENANTS

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS - AMENDMENT ALSO INTRODUCES NEW FINANCIAL COVENANT REQUIRING CONSOLIDATED LIQUIDITY TO BE NO LESS THAN $150 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2Cme2ZB) Further company coverage: