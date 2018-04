April 26 (Reuters) - Lantronix Inc:

* LANTRONIX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018, NET REVENUE OF $11.6 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 56.8%, COMPARED WITH 55.5% FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2017