March 11 (Reuters) - Lantronix Inc:

* LANTRONIX UPDATES REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

* SEES Q3 2020 REVENUE $15 MILLION TO $17 MILLION

* REVISING OUTLOOK FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* SINCE FEBRUARY 12, CO EXPERIENCED SUPPLY CHAIN SHORTAGES MORE SEVERE THAN INITIALLY EXPECTED