March 11 (Reuters) - LANXESS AG:

* CEO SAYS SUPPLY CAPACITY WILL LIKELY BE REDUCED BY 5% DUE TO VIRUS-RELATED LOGISTICS PROBLEMS, SEES PEAK IN MARCH, APRIL

* CEO SAYS MEASURED SIZE AND 24-MONTH DURATION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME STILL ALLOWS FOR POTENTIAL M&A DEALS, LOOKING AT A FEW NICE TARGETS

* CEO SAYS LOOKING TO STRIKE DEAL TO SELL LEATHER BUSINESS OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)