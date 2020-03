BRIEF-Lanxess CEO Says Planning Further Acquisitions

March 11 (Reuters) - LANXESS AG:

* ALL PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN CHINA UP AND RUNNING AGAIN - CEO

* AFTER BUYING BRAZILIAN BIOCIDE MANUFACTURER, PLANS FURTHER ACQUISITIONS - CEO

* DRIVING FORWARD SALE OF LEATHER BUSINESS UNIT - CEO

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: IN SOME PROVINCES UP TO 70% OF LOGISTICS CAME TO A HALT HITTING DISTRIBUTION IN CHINA - CEO

* NEW CONSUMER PROTECTION SEGMENT WILL BE SET UP IN 2020, WE HAVE VERY GOOD MARKET POSITION DUE TO STRONG REGULATION - CEO