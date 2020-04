April 6 (Reuters) - LANXESS AG:

* SUSPENDS SHARE BUY-BACK

* AIM IS TO CONSERVE GROUP’S LIQUIDITY IN LIGHT OF CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES DUE TO CORONA PANDEMIC

* SUSPENSION FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD