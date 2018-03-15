FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group unit to sell stake in Shanghai-based firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15(Reuters) - Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd

* Says co’s Hangzhou-based wholly owned unit signs framework agreement to sell 90 percent stake in a Shanghai-based real estate development firm and 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based property firm to BRILLIANT UNITED LIMITED

* Says unit will hold 10 percent stake in the Shanghai-based real estate development firm, down from 100 percent

* Other details are not disclosed

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HwGdAW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.