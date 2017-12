Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd :

* CHEN YUHAI AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS GENERAL MANAGER

* MA HONGFU HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS GENERAL MANAGER

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IS A POSITION EQUIVALENT TO GENERAL MANAGER OF A PRC CO