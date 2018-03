March 29 (Reuters) - Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd :

* FY OPERATING INCOME RMB628.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB665.8 MILLION

* BOARD RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.0730 PER SHARE FOR 2017 ON 28 MARCH 2018

* ‍PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE DECREASED BY 10.0% TO RMB68.4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: