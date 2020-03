BRIEF-Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Says Unit Got Notice On Closure & Relocation Of Farms

March 9 (Reuters) - Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd :

* UNIT GOT NOTICE ON CLOSURE & RELOCATION OF FARMS, & LITONG DISTRICT IMPLEMENTATION PLAN FOR CLOSURE/RELOCATION OF FARMS

* IN NOTICE DAIRY BREEDING AREA IN JINYIN BEACH IN ANIMAL & POULTRY BREEDING FORBIDDEN AREAS & SCOPE OF CLOSURE, RELOCATION

* UNIT HAD FILED ADMINISTRATIVE INDICTMENT TO INTERMEDIATE PEOPLE’S COURT IN WUZHONG CITY

* ADMINISTRATIVE INDICTMENT HAS BEEN FORMALLY ACCEPTED BY COURT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: