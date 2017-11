Nov 27 (Reuters) - Laobaixing Pharmacy Chain Joint Stock Co :

* Says it issued 17.9 million new shares through private placement and raised about 800.0 million yuan in total

* Hunan LBX pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd raised stake in co to 34.8 percent from 30.43 percent, becoming the top shareholder of co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cZ1e6p

