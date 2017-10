Aug 14 (Reuters) - Laobaixing Pharmacy Chain Joint Stock Co

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($29.98 million) to set up buyout fund with partners including Shenwan Hongyuan Securities

* Says it plans to invest 641.9 million yuan in healthcare industry park project in Changsha city

