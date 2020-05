May 14 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 12.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 17.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 24.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 19.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 17.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV 11.72 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-MARCH

* ACCORDING TO THE TENTATIVE SCHEDULE IT COULD START TO SEE STAGGERED OPENING OF SHOPPING CENTERS AND RETAIL PARKS AS OF MAY 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)