Sept 27 (Reuters) - LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS TRANSFERRED ALL SHARES IN ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNIT LAR ESPANA OFFICES ARTURO SORIA SLU, SOLE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR OF OFFICE BUILDING ARTURIO SORIA 336 FOR TOTAL INITIAL PRICE OF 32.5 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Source text: bit.ly/2wWxUiF

