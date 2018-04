April 18 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc:

* LAREDO PETROLEUM SCHEDULES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FOR MAY 3 AND PROVIDES COMMODITY DERIVATIVES UPDATE

* LAREDO PETROLEUM INC - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, LAREDO EXPECTS TO REPORT A GAIN ON DERIVATIVES OF APPROXIMATELY $9.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: