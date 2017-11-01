BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.13

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc
* Laredo Petroleum announces 2017 third-quarter financial and operating results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - in Q4 of 2017, Laredo expects to complete 20 wells, 12 of which are expected to “meaningfully” impact Q4 production
* Laredo Petroleum - has increased 2017 capital budget to $630 million
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced 60,011 barrels of oil equivalent per day for Q3, an increase of approximately 17 pct from Q3 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - company is reiterating its anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance range of 16 pct - 19 pct as compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: