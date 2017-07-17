FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum provides commodity derivatives update
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum provides commodity derivatives update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum schedules second-quarter 2017 earnings conference call for august 8 and provides commodity derivatives update

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - for three months ended June 30, 2017, laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $28.9 million

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, 2017, had hedges for remaining two qtrs of 2017 for 3.5 million barrels of oil at weighted-average floor price of $55.82/barrel

* Laredo Petroleum - had hedges in place for remaining two qtrs of 2017 for 13.6 million mmbtu of natural gas at weighted-average floor price of $2.75/mmbtu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.