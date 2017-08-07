FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 4 days
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum Q2 earnings per share $0.25
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 9:14 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum Q2 earnings per share $0.25

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo petroleum announces 2017 second-quarter financial and operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍produced 58,632 BOE per day in q2, an increase of approximately 23%​

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - increasing anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance to a range of 16% - 19% as compared to 2016

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - ‍in Q3 of 2017, laredo expects to complete 15 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 9,900 feet​

* Qtrly total revenues $187 million versus $146.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

