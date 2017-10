Oct 30 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - ‍on October 24, co entered into first amendment to fifth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing​

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - ‍on Oct 20,pursuant to regular semi-annual redetermination,lenders reaffirmed borrowing base of $1 billion under senior credit facility​

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - ‍company's aggregate elected commitment of $1.0 billion remained unchanged​