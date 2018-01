BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum Sees Q4 Production Of 61,922 Boed

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc:

* LAREDO PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES 29% GROWTH IN YEAR-END PROVED RESERVE ESTIMATES

* LAREDO PETROLEUM INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED $555 MILLION CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS​

* LAREDO PETROLEUM INC - LAREDO IS CURRENTLY OPERATING THREE HORIZONTAL RIGS AND EXPECTS TO INCREASE TO FOUR HORIZONTAL RIGS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* LAREDO PETROLEUM INC - ‍EXPECTS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO FUND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY END OF 2018​

* LAREDO PETROLEUM INC - SEES TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 OF 61,922 BOE PER DAY, COMPRISED OF 43% OIL, 28% NGL AND 29% NATURAL GAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: