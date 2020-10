Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc:

* LARGE UNION REPRESENTING FLIGHT ATTENDANTS INCLUDING UNITED AIRLINES SAYS CARRIERS HAVE CONFIRMED PLANS TO MOVE AHEAD WITH FURLOUGHS

* FLIGHT ATTENDANT UNION LEADER SAYS SOME HOPE REMAINS AS TALKS CONTINUE

* FLIGHT ATTENDANT UNION LEADER SAYS AIRLINES MAY RECALL FURLOUGHS IF BAILOUT REACHED WITHIN DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)