March 5 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd:

* LARGO ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO QUALIFY, PRODUCE AND SELL VANADIUM POWDER & PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND VANADIUM MARKET UPDATE

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION OF V2O5 POWDER TO SUPPLEMENT ITS CURRENT VANADIUM PENTOXIDE FUSED FLAKE PRODUCTION DURING Q1 2018

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - ‍ INTENDS TO QUALIFY, PRODUCE AND SELL VANADIUM PENTOXIDE POWDER VIA GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG​