BRIEF-Largo Resources Announces Binding Term Sheet On Restructuring Of Remaining Debt Facilities With Banco Pine

March 8 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd:

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET IN RESPECT OF THE RESTRUCTURING OF REMAINING DEBT FACILITIES WITH BANCO PINE

* LARGO RESOURCES- CO, OPERATING UNIT ENTERED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR RESTRUCTURING, CONVERSION OF UNIT’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES WITH BANCO PINE S.A

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - UNDER DEAL TERMS, CO WILL BUY FROM LENDER ABOUT $9 MILLION OF FACE VALUE OF OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF FACILITY

* LARGO RESOURCES - UNDER DEAL TERMS,REMAINING AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER FACILITY WILL THEN BE AMENDED FOR MATURITY DATE 7 YEARS FROM DATE OF EXECUTION