April 4 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF RESTRUCTURING OF DEBT FACILITIES WITH BANCO PINE

* AS A RESULT OF RESTRUCTURING, APPROXIMATELY USD$9 MILLION OF DEBT OWED BY VMSA HAS BEEN PAID DOWN

* ‍ALONG WITH OPERATING UNIT COMPLETED A RESTRUCTURING & CONVERSION OF VANÁDIO’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES WITH BANCO PINE S.A​

* ‍REMAINING DEBT BALANCE HAS BEEN RESTRUCTURED OVER AN ABOUT 6.5 YEAR PERIOD​