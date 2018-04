BRIEF-Largo Resources Announces Expansion Plan For The Maracás Menchen Mine

April 16 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd:

* LARGO RESOURCES ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PLAN FOR THE MARACÁS MENCHEN MINE

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - ENHANCED PRODUCTION RATES WILL INCREASE MONTHLY PRODUCTION AT MARACÁS MENCHEN MINE TO 1,000 TPM OF V(2)0(5)

* LARGO RESOURCES - BELIEVES TOTAL CAPACITY COULD BE EXPANDED TO 1,100 TPM OF V2O5 WITH ADDITIONAL OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS TO KILN REFRACTORY

* LARGO RESOURCES-ENHANCED PRODUCTION RATE AT MARACÁS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ADDITIONAL 200 TONNES OF V2O5 BEING PRODUCED PER MONTH FROM & AFTER JUNE 2019

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR PLAN ANTICIPATED TO TOTAL ABOUT US$15.5 MILLION USING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES

* LARGO RESOURCES - CURRENT OPERATIONS AT MARACÁS MENCHEN MINE WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY EXPANSION PLANS

* LARGO RESOURCES - CURRENT PRODUCTION & CASH OPERATING COST GUIDANCE AT MARACÁS MENCHEN MINE IS MAINTAINED FOR 2018