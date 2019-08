Aug 20 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd:

* LARGO RESOURCES ANNOUNCES NOTICE TO TERMINATE ITS OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2020

* LARGO RESOURCES LTD - FORMALLY GIVEN NOTICE TO GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG OF NONRENEWAL OF ITS OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT DATED MAY 14, 2008